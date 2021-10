SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE RELEASED THE NAME OF THE DRIVER WHO DIED IN A ONE VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN THE 2800 BLOCK OF 18TH STREET JUST AFTER 8 A.M. MONDAY.

43-YEAR-OLD RYAN PALMER OF SIBLEY WAS THE DRIVER OF A SEMI TRUCK AND TRAILER THAT VEERED OFF THE ROADWAY AND INTO A GROUP OF TREES.

PALMER WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE.

POLICE ARE WAITING FOR A REPORT FROM THE WOODBURY COUNTY MEDICAL EXAMINER TO DETERMINE IF PALMER’S DEATH WAS RELATED TO A MEDICAL ISSUE.