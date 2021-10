UNITY IN THE COMMUNITY MEETING SET FOR PUBLIC MUSEUM

UNITY IN THE COMMUNITY AND THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT WILL HOST A PUBLIC FORUM TUESDAY EVENING AT THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM.

SPOKESPERSON MONIQUE SCARLETT SAYS THE FORUM WILL ADDRESS THE ROLE OF RESPONSIBILITY AS IT PERTAINS TO OUR LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT, CITIZENS, CITY GOVERNMENT AND OUR FAITH COMMUNITY LEADERS:

POLICE CHIEF REX MUELLER SAYS HIS OFFICERS ARE TRAINED TO INTERACT WITH PEOPLE FROM A VARIETY OF CULTURAL BACKGROUNDS AND LANGUAGES:

THE FORUM IS SET TO RUN FROM 6 P.M. UNTIL 8 P.M. AT THE PUBLIC MUSEUM LOCATED AT 4TH AND NEBRASKA STREETS.