TWO PLEAD GUILTY TO METH TRAFFICKING CHARGES

A SIOUX CITY WOMAN HAS PLEADED GUILTY IN FEDERAL COURT TO A METH TRAFFICKING CHARGE.

41-YEAR-OLD HEATHER SORGDRAGER WAS CONVICTED OF CONSPIRACY TO DISTRIBUTE METHAMPHETAMINE.

AT A PLEA HEARING, SHE ADMITTED TO CONSPIRING TO DISTRIBUTE LARGE QUANTITIES OF METH IN AND AROUND SIOUX CITY.

IN APRIL, LAW ENFORCEMENT IN NEW MEXICO FOUND SORGDRAGER AND ANOTHER INDIVIDUAL WITH OVER 42 POUNDS OF METHAMPHETAMINE.

SHE FACES A MINIMUM SENTENCE OF TEN YEARS IN PRISON.

A SENTENCING DATE IN THE CASE HAS NOT BEEN SET.

A SIOUX CITY MAN WHO CONSPIRED TO DISTRIBUTE METH HAS PLED GUILTY TO A FEDERAL DRUG CHARGE.

34-YEAR-OLD DANIEL DICKEY WAS CONVICTED OF CONSPIRACY TO DISTRIBUTE METHAMPHETAMINE.

DICKEY ADMITTED AT HIS PLEA HEARING THAT FROM LAST DECEMBER THROUGH THIS APRIL , HE AND OTHERS CONSPIRED TO DISTRIBUTE OVER 26 POUNDS OF METH IN THE SIOUX CITY AREA.

DICKEY WAS RECRUITED BY A TEXAS-BASED METH ORGANIZATION TO RECEIVE SHIPMENTS OF LIQUID METHAMPHETAMINE FOR LAB-BASED METH CONVERSION, PLUS VEHICLE TRANSPORT OF METH FROM MEXICO TO TEXAS TO IOWA AND SOUTH DAKOTA.

DRUGS AND ABOUT $40,000 IN DRUG PROCEEDS WERE SEIZED FROM DICKEY BY AUTHORITIES.

HE FACES A MANDATORY MINIMUM SENTENCE OF 10 YEARS’ IMPRISONMENT.