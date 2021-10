STUDENTS LEARN ABOUT “BUILDING A FUTURE” IN CONSTRUCTION

HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS FROM THE TRI-STATE AREA WERE POUNDING NAILS AND TRYING OUT TOOLS AT THE SIOUXLAND EXPO CENTER TUESDAY.

THEY WERE TAKING PART IN THE SECOND “BUILD MY FUTURE” CONSTRUCTION TRADE INDUSTRY SHOWCASE.

TERRI SCHELM OF THE HOME BUILDERS ASSOCIATION OF GREATER SIOUXLAND SAYS AREA CONSTRUCTION COMPANIES PROVIDED A HANDS-ON EXPERIENCE FOR THE STUDENTS:

MAXWELL MOON OF SIOUX CITY NORTH WAS ONE OF THE STUDENTS CHECKING OUT THE OPPORTUNITIES:

ERNIE COLT OF THE SIOUXLAND CONSTRUCTION ALLIANCE SAYS THERE ARE GREAT CAREER OPPORTUNITIES IN THE LOCAL BUILDING TRADES.

HE SAYS APPRENTICESHIP PROGRAMS PROVIDE TRAINING AND EARNINGS TO THOSE TAKING PART:

SCHELM SAYS THE BIGGEST CHALLENGE FOR BUILDERS AND GENERAL CONTRACTORS RIGHT NOW IS THE LACK OF SKILLED WORKERS.