SOUTH SIOUX CITY SCHOOLS ANNOUNCE MAJOR FACILITY PROJECT

THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT IS BEGINNING A MAJOR PROJECT TO UPGRADE THEIR HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC AND ACTIVITY COMPLEX.

SUPERINTENDENT TODD STROM SAYS THE TWO PHASE PROJECT WILL IMPROVE THE STADIUM USED FOR FOOTBALL, SOCCER, TRACK AND OTHER ACTIVITIES.

CONSTRUCTION WILL BEGIN NEXT SPRING AFTER THE TRACK AND SOCCER SEASONS ARE OVER:

STROM SAYS THE CURRENT RUNNING TRACK IS AT THE END OF ITS USEFULNESS:

BESIDES A NEW 8 LANE RUNNING TRACK, THE NATURAL GRASS FOOTBALL FIELD WILL BE CHANGED TO ARTIFICIAL TURF AND NEW HOME BLEACHERS WILL BE CONSTRUCTED:

STROM SAYS THE FUNDING FOR THE START OF THE OVER THREE MILLION DOLLAR PROJECT IS IN PLACE:

THE SCHOOL DISTRICT IS REACHING OUT TO LOCAL BUSINESSES AND ALUMNI TO HELP FUND PHASE TWO, WHICH COULD INCLUDE A PLAZA AND VIDEO SCOREBOARD ALONG WITH NAMING RIGHTS.