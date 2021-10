SIOUX CITY HAS SIMPLIFIED ITS SNOW EMERGENCY PARKING RULES.

PUBLIC WORKS DIRECTOR DAVE CARNEY SAYS THE TWO INCH SNOW RULE HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THE EMERGENCY ORDINANCE:

SNOWRULE1 OC……ON THE SNOW ROUTES. :25

CARNEY SAYS THE CITY WILL ALSO POST INFORMATION SO DRIVERS IN THE DOWNTOWN AREA WILL SEEN ELECTRONIC SIGNAGE:

SNOWRULE2 OC……ON THE ORPHEUM. :08

THE REVISED SNOW EMERGENCY RULE WAS APPROVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL 5-0 AND TAKES EFFECT IMMEDIATELY.