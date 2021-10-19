HomeTown Ticketing Partners With IHSAA To Provide All Iowa Fans With Easy Online Playoff Ticketing Experience

October 19, 2021 – As Iowa High School football fans gear up to see their teams make a run for the state championship, HomeTown Ticketing is proud to be the official digital ticketing provider of the IHSAA. Now fans can safely and securely buy their tickets online from the first round of the football playoffs to the state championship games in Cedar Rapids.

“Playoffs are great time for high school football teams, and we are excited to partner with the IHSAA to bring convenience to fans across the state. We want to make it as easy as possible to get into the game without hassle every time,” said Ryan Hart, HomeTown Ticketing Chairman and CEO.

Tickets for Iowa high school football playoff games can be purchased by going to the IHSAA website at iahsaa.org or with the tap of a button on a mobile device on Hometown’s new Fan App, available in the apple store or Google Play.

Tickets for the first through third rounds are $8, while tickets for the semi-finals and state championship games are $10.

“HomeTown Ticketing has streamlined the ticketing process for our spectators and our member schools in 2021. With HomeTown’s new app, fans who want to keep track of numerous IHSAA playoff games and events can easily find them all in one place,” said IHSAA executive director, Tom Keating.

HomeTown Ticketing is the official ticketing partner of the IHSAA, with digital tickets used at boys’ postseason lead-up events in baseball, basketball, football, soccer, swimming, and wrestling, and other select boys’ and co-ed state tournaments and state qualifying events.

Momentum for digital ticketing at the high school level has been building for several years and has been accelerated over the last 18 months. HomeTown now provides paperless ticketing platforms to more than 10,000 schools nationwide including more than 900 in Iowa.

About HomeTown Ticketing

HomeTown Ticketing is the leading digital ticketing provider in both K-12 and collegiate spaces, serving schools, districts, conferences, and associations. A professional-level and fully automated ticketing solution, HomeTown’s in-house developed, proprietary ticketing platform offers unmatched value with easy-to-use purchasing and redemption options, custom box-offices, event and fan specific reporting tools and secure financial management features. Intuitive and easy-to-use for both event organizers and ticket buyers, HomeTown never touches the event organizer’s funds, which are available and accessible within 24 hours of a ticket sale. Learn more about HomeTown at www.hometownticketing.com.