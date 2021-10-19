Hankins, Linderbaum Named to AP Midseason All-America Team

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa senior defensive back Matt Hankins and junior center Tyler Linderbaum have been to the Associated Press Midseason All-America team. The announcement was made Tuesday by the Associated Press.

Linderbaum (6-foot-3, 290-pounds) is one of 12 semifinalists for the 2021 Rotary Lombardi Award. He has started 28 consecutive games at center for the Hawkeyes after playing as a defensive lineman as a true freshman. Iowa has posted a 22-6 record during that span. Iowa’s 6-1 record to start the 2021 season includes wins over three ranked opponents.

The Solon, Iowa, native was tabbed preseason first-team All-Big Ten and preseason first-team All-America by five media outlets, including Associated Press, The Athletic, Athlon Sports, Phil Steele, and Sporting News. Linderbaum was also named to the Big Ten Conference preseason honors list, as well as the Rimington Trophy and Outland Trophy watch lists.

Hankins (6-foot, 185-pounds) has started 34 straight games in the Iowa secondary and this season has recorded three interceptions and 25 tackles. He was named Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week, the Rose Bowl Game Big Ten Conference Player of the Week and the Bronko Nagurski national Defensive Player of the Week following Iowa’s 23-20 win over No. 4 Penn State.

Hankins had five tackles and a fourth quarter interception in the win over Penn State. He had two interceptions earlier in the season in Iowa’s 27-17 win at No. 9 Iowa State. Hankins has six career interceptions and 193 career tackles.

Iowa is idle this weekend. The Hawkeyes return to action Oct. 30 at Wisconsin (11 a.m., ESPN).