SATURDAY SHOOTING VICTIM REFUSES TO PRESS CHARGES AGAINST DRUG SELLER

THE VICTIM OF A SHOOTING SATURDAY NIGHT IS DECLINING TO PRESS CHARGES IN THE INCIDENT.

44-YEAR-OLD GARY WENDTE OF EMERSON, NEBRASKA SHOWED UP AT THE UNITYPOINT ST.LUKE’S EMERGENCY ROOM SUFFERING FROM A GUNSHOT WOUND TO HIS STOMACH.

POLICE SAY WENDTE HAD GONE TO A RESIDENCE IN THE 2600 BLOCK OF DOUGLAS STREET TO PURCHASE DRUGS FROM A MAN.

THE DRUG SELLER PULLED A GUN AND WHEN WENDTE REFUSED TO GIVE HIM HIS MONEY, THE MAN SHOT HIM ONCE IN THE STOMACH.

WENDTE FLED AND WAS DRIVEN TO UNITYPOINT BY A FRIEND.

POLICE SAY WENDTE DOES NOT WANT TO PURSUE CHARGES.

INVESTIGATORS BELIEVE THEY HAVE IDENTIFIED THE SUSPECT IN THIS SHOOTING BUT DUE TO WENDTE’S LIMITED COOPERATION, NO CHARGES HAVE BEEN FILED AT THIS TIME.