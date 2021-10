MALLORY SENTENCED TO UP TO 25 YEARS IN PLEA AGREEMENT

A SIOUX CITY MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO UP TO 25 YEARS IN PRISON FOR A SHOOTING LAST JULY.

IN A PLEA AGREEMENT, 20-YEAR-OLD TYRONN MALLORY WAS SENTENCED TO CONSECUTIVE TERMS OF 10 YEARS FOR WILLFUL INJURY, FIVE YEARS FOR GOING ARMED WITH INTENT AND ANOTHER TEN YEARS FOR RECKLESS USE OF A FIREARM.

A CHARGE OF ATTEMPTED MURDER WAS DISMISSED AS PART OF THE PLEA DEAL.

MALLORY MUST SERVE A MINIMUM OF FIVE YEARS IN PRISON BEFORE BEING ELIGIBLE FOR PAROLE.

THE SHOOTING TOOK PLACE BACK ON JULY 28TH IN AN ALLEY BEHIND 1411 PIERCE STREET.