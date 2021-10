IOWA NOW #11 IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL POLL

Saturday’s 24-7 loss to Purdue has knocked the Iowa Hawkeyes down to number-11 in the A-P College Football Poll.

Iowa had been ranked second. Purdue wasn’t ranked.

Some comparisons are being made to the way pollsters treated Alabama after a 41-38 loss to unranked Texas A&M.

The Crimson Tide only fell four positions, from number-one to number-five.

Iowa will try to bounce back Saturday with a win at Wisconsin.