A BRIDGE DECK OVERLAY PROJECT ON INTERSTATE 129 IN SIOUX CITY WILL REQUIRE CLOSING THE RAMP FROM SOUTHBOUND I-29 TO WESTBOUND I-129/U.S. 20 LATER THIS WEEK.

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION’S DISTRICT 3 OFFICE SAYS THE CLOSURE WILL TAKE PLACE FROM 8 A.M. TO 10 A.M. THIS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21ST AND. 22ND IF WEATHER PERMITS THE WORK.

MOTORISTS WILL BE DETOURED TO SINGING HILLS BOULEVARD, THEN TO NORTHBOUND I-29 AND WESTBOUND HIGHWAY 20.