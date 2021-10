FATAL TRAFFIC ACCIDENT ON 18TH STREET

ONE PERSON IS DEAD FOLLOWING A SINGLE VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN SIOUX CITY MONDAY MORNING.

POLICE SAY A TRUCK VEERED OFF THE ROADWAY AND INTO A GROUP OF TREES IN THE 2800 BLOCK OF 18TH STREET JUST AFTER 8 A.M.

THE DRIVER WAS PRONOUNCED DECEASED AT THE SCENE.

A WITNESS TOLD POLICE THE WESTBOUND TRUCK CROSSED INTO THE ONCOMING LANE AND LEFT THE ROAD.

THE DRIVER MADE NO ATTEMPT TO STOP OR STEER BACK ONTO THE STREET.

THE CAUSE OF THE ACCIDENT IS POTENTIALLY RELATED TO A MEDICAL ISSUE.

THE DRIVER’S NAME HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED PENDING NOTIFICATION OF NEXT OF KIN.

