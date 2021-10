185TH AIR GUARD TO HELP WITH AFGHAN RESETTLEMENT

APPROXIMATELY 65 IOWA NATIONAL GUARD AIRMEN FROM THE 185TH AIR REFUELING WING IN SIOUX CITY AND 132ND WING IN DES MOINES HAVE RECEIVED STATESIDE DEPLOYMENT ORDERS IN SUPPORT OF OPERATION ALLIES WELCOME.

CAPTAIN KEVIN WALDRON SAYS THAT IS THE ONGOING EFFORT TO BRING AMERICANS HOME FROM AFGHANISTAN AND BRING VULNERABLE AFGHANS TO THE UNITED STATES AND SUPPORT THEIR RESETTLEMENT:

THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION WANTS TO BRING 97,000 AFGHAN REFUGEES INTO THE COUNTRY.

U.S. SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY SAYS IT’S IMPORTANT TO HELP THOSE WHO SUPPORTED AMERICA DURING THE WAR IN AFGHANISTAN:

GRASSLEY SAYS THE AFGHANS WILL BE CONSIDERED LEGAL IMMIGRANTS:

THIRTY OF THE AIRMEN DEPLOYING WILL BE FROM SIOUX CITY’S 185TH AND 35 FROM THE DES MOINES BASED 132ND.

Updated 5:41 p.m. 10/18/21