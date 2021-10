FEENSTRA SAYS SUSTAINING LOCAL NATIONAL GUARD IS A TOP PRIORITY

THE NATIONAL GUARD IS AN IMPORTANT PART OF SIOUXLAND, WITH MANY MEN AND WOMEN SERVING IN LOCAL AIR AND ARMY NATIONAL GUARD UNITS.

THAT IMPORTANCE IS NOT LOST ON 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA, WHO SPENT TIME AT THE 185TH AIR GUARD BASE ON FRIDAY MEETING WITH COMMAND STAFF:

EVERY FEDERAL ADMINISTRATION LOOKS AT THE MILITARY BUDGET DIFFERENTLY.

FEENSTRA SAYS ITS AN IMPORTANT PRIOPRITY TO HIM TO INSURE THE SUSTAINABILITY OF OUR LOCAL GUARD UNITS:

COLONEL MARK MUCKEY IS THE COMMANDER OF THE 185TH AIR NATIONAL GUARD REFUELING WING AND DISCUSSED PRIORITIES WITH THE CONGRESSMAN:

MUCKEY SAYS HE APPRECIATED THE OPPORTUNITY TO SHOWCASE THE BASE AND ITS CITIZEN SOLDIERS TO THE CONGRESSMAN.