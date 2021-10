DASCHLE REMAINS CONCERNED ABOUT BIO-ATTACK THREAT

TWENTY YEARS AFTER AN ANTHRAX ATTACK ON MEMBERS OF CONGRESS, A NEW REPORT SAYS THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT STILL DOESN’T HAVE AN EFFECTIVE BIO DETECTION SYSTEM.

FORMER SOUTH DAKOTA SENATOR TOM DASCHLE WAS SERVING WHEN THAT ATTACK OCCURRED.

HE SAYS A SIMILAR ATTACK COULD HAPPEN NOW:

DASCHLE SAYS HE SPONSORED A BILL SETTING UP A BIOWATCH PROGRAM WHEN HE WAS IN THE SENATE:

DASCHLE SAYS MANY AREAS ARE VULNERABLE TO A POTENTIAL ATTACK TODAY:

DASCHLE SAYS CONGRESS AND THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT NEED TO TAKE IT SERIOUSLY AND LEAD ON ENHANCING DETECTION AND PROTECTIONS AGAINST BIO WEAPONS.

Jerry Oster WNAX