SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING A SHOOTING THAT TOOK PLACE JUST BEFORE MIDNIGHT SATURDAY NIGHT.

INVESTIGATORS SAY 44-YEAR-OLD GARY WENDTE OF EMERSON, NEBRASKA SHOWED UP AT THE UNITYPOINT ST.LUKE’S EMERGENCY ROOM SUFFERING FROM A GUNSHOT WOUND TO HIS STOMACH.

POLICE SAY THEY KNOW WHERE THE SHOOTING OCCURRED, BUT HAVE NOT RELEASED THE LOCATION OR OTHER INFORMATION.

WENDTE WAS HOSPITALIZED AND TREATED FOR HIS INJURY.