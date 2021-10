ALL IOWA CREW COMPLETES 185TH KINNICK FLYOVER

IT WAS AN ALL IOWA CREW WHO FLEW THE 185TH AIR NATIONAL GUARD’S KC-135 STRATOTANKER OVER SATURDAY’S UNIVERSITY OF IOWA’S KINNICK STADIUM HOMECOMING GAME AGAINST PURDUE.

AIRCRAFT COMMANDER LT. COLONEL SCOTT SMIT SAID IT WAS THE FIRST TIME HE HAS TAKEN PART IN A FLYOVER WITH THE KC-135:

FLYOVER1 OC……AT KICKOFF. :15

BEFORE THE FLIGHT, SMIT HAD TO PLAN OUT THE FLYOVER OF THE BIG REFUELER TO PASS OVER THE STADIUM AS THE NATIONAL ANTHEM ENDED:

FLYOVER2 OC………TEN SECOND MARK. :19

IT WAS ALSO THE FIRST FLYOVER THE UNIT HAS PERFORMED SINCE IN PERSON SPORTING EVENTS WERE SHUT DOWN A YEAR-AND-A-HALF AGO.