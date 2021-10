WORD PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO DOWNTOWN SHOOTING CHARGES

A SIOUX CITY TEEN HAS PLEADED NOT GUILTY TO NUMEROUS CHARGES RELATED TO A SEPTEMBER 24TH SHOOTING IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY.

17-YEAR-OLD AARON WORD IS CHARGED WITHATTEMPTED MURDER, WILLFUL INJURY, INTIMIDATION WITH A WEAPON, GOING ARMED WITH INTENT, AND TRACKING OF A STOLEN FIREARM.

WORD IS ACCUSED OF SHOOTING A MAN IN THE 200 BLOCK OF NEBRASKA STREET WHO WAS TRYING TO HELP HIS SISTER THAT TWO WOMEN WHO WERE WITH WORD WERE ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTING.

THOSE WOMEN, 39-YEAR-OLD JOY-ESTHER SCOTT AND 23-YEAR-OLD MIRACLE WALLS, ARE EACH CHARGED WITH 2ND DEGREE BURGLARY.

WORD’S TRIAL IS SET FOR DECEMBER 7TH IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.