THE SEARCH FOR A MISSING MONTEZUMA, IOWA 11-YEAR-OLD BOY IS OFFICIALLY OVER.

THE IOWA STATE MEDICAL EXAMINER SAYS HUMAN REMAINS RECOVERED ON SEPTEMBER 30TH IN A RURAL AREA THREE MILES NORTH OF MONTEZUMA HAVE BEEN POSITIVELY IDENTIFIED AS XAVIOR HARRELSON.

HARRELSON DISAPPEARED BACK IN THE SPRING ON MAY 27TH.

THE CAUSE OF HARRELSON’S DEATH HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED.

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION IS CONTINUING TO OVERSEE THE CASE.