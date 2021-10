11 YEAR OLD BOY LEADS NEBRASKA TROOPERS ON 110 MPH PURSUIT

AN 11-YEAR-OLD BOY LED NEBRASKA STATE TROOPERS ON A 110 MILE AN HOUR, THREE MINUTE PURSUIT ON INTERSTATE 80 IN OMAHA EARLY SATURDAY MORNING.

JUST BEFORE 1 A.M. A TROOPER SPOTTED A JEEP GLADIATOR THAT HAD BEEN STOLEN IN LINCOLN AND WAS TRAVELING TOWARDS OMAHA ON I-80.

THE VEHICLE STOPPED BRIEFLY, BUT THEN FLED AS THE TROOPER ATTEMPTED TO CONTACT THE DRIVER

THE PURSUIT REACHED 110 MILES PER HOUR BEFORE VOLUNTARILY STOPPING NEAR THE 20TH STREET OVERPASS.

TROOPERS TOOK THE 11-YEAR-OLD DRIVER AND TWO 14-YEAR OLD MALE PASSENGERS INTO CUSTODY.

TWO STOLEN HANDGUNS WERE ALSO RECOVERED.

THE 11-YEAR-OLD BOY WAS RELEASED TO HIS MOTHER AFTER BEING CHARGED WITH THEFT OVER $5000, POSSESSION OF A STOLEN FIREARM, FLIGHT TO AVOID ARREST, WILLFUL RECKLESS DRIVING, OBSTRUCTION, AND TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS.

THE TWO 14-YEAR-OLDS WERE LODGED IN THE DOUGLAS COUNTY YOUTH CENTER FOR POSSESSION OF A STOLEN FIREARM.