SOUTH SIOUX CONSIDERS GLASS BOTTLE BAN AT RECREATIONAL FACILITIES

SOUTH SIOUX CITY IS CONSIDERING A NEW ORDINANCE THAT WOULD BAN GLASS CONTAINERS AND BOTTLES AT CITY PARKS AND RECREATION FACILITIES.

ASSISTANT CITY ADMINISTRATOR OSCAR GOMEZ SAYS THERE WERE SOME ISSUES THIS PAST SUMMER WITH BROKEN GLASS BOTTLES AT AREAS LIKE THE CAMPGROUNDS, SOCCER FIELDS AND PARKS:

GLASS1 OC………STEP ON IT. :25

GOMEZ SAYS THE PROPOSED BAN APPLIES ONLY TO GLASS CONTAINERS, NOT CANS OR PLASTIC BOTTLES, OR THE TYPE OF BEVERAGE :

GLASS2 OC………THAN THE GLASS BOTTLE. :13

THE PROPOSAL READS THAT IT SHALL BE UNLAWFUL FOR ANY PERSON TO POSSESS A GLASS CONTAINER OF ANY KIND IN ANY PARK, CAMPGROUND, TRAIL, SWIMMING POOL, BASEBALL FIELD, SOCCER PITCH, OR ANY OTHER RECREATIONAL AREA OWNED, SUPERVISED, OR CONTROLLED BY THE CITY.

THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE WILL TAKE UP THE MATTER MONDAY.

IF IT PASSES, THE CITY COUNCIL WOULD CONSIDER THE PROPOSAL THE FOLLOWING MONDAY.