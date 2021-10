A SIOUX CITY MAN HAS PLEADED GUILTY TO FEDERAL DRUG CHARGES.

28-YEAR-OLD MATTHEW SANDOVAL WAS CONVICTED OF CONSPIRACY TO DISTRIBUTE METHAMPHETAMINE.

IN A PLEA HEARING, SANDOVAL ADMITTED THAT HE AND OTHERS CONSPIRED TO DISTRIBUTE

OVER 500 GRAMS OF METH FROM 2016 THROUGH JUNE OF THIS YEAR.

SANDOVAL FACES A MANDATORY MINIMUM SENTENCE OF 10 YEARS’ IMPRISONMENT.

SENTENCING BEFORE U.S. DISTRICT COURT CHIEF JUDGE LEONARD STRAND WILL

BE SET AFTER A PRE-SENTENCE REPORT IS PREPARED.