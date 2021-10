FEENSTRA SAYS INFLATION IS LIKE A NEW TAX ON AMERICA

TWO WEEKS AGO CONGRESS PASSED A SHORT TERM APPROPRIATIONS BILL TO KEEP THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT FUNDED THROUGH DECEMBER 3RD.

THAT BRIEFLY HAS RESOLVED THE DEBATE ON CAPITOL HILL OVER TRILLIONS IN DOLLARS OF PROPOSED SPENDING BY PRESIDENT BIDEN AND DEMOCRATS THAT REPUBLICANS SAY WILL CREATE TOO MUCH NATIONAL DEBT.

IOWA REPUBLICAN 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA SAYS THERE IS TOO MUCH SPENDING GOING ON:

FEENSTRA SAYS A BALANCED BUDGET DISCUSSION IS KEY FOR HIM TO SUPPORT ANY DEBT CEILING INCREASE.

HE SAYS INFLATION THAT IS ESCALATING AND RESULTING IN HIGHER GAS PRICES AND INCREASING FOOD COSTS IS REALLY A NEW TAX AMERICANS ARE NOW PAYING:

ONE ELEMENT PROPOSED IN THE DEMOCRATIC PACKAGE IS A NON-STARTER FOR HIM….HAVING ALL PERSONAL BANK DEPOSITS OF $600 OR MORE REPORTED TO THE INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE:

FEENSTRA WAS IN SIOUX CITY FRIDAY TOURING THE 185TH AIR NATIONAL GUARD REFUELING WING AND MEETING WITH THE BASE COMMANDER AND STAFF.