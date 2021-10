CHANGES IN SIOUX CITY CARDIOLOGY HOSPITAL SERVICES

CARDIOVACULAR ASSOCIATES OF SIOUX CITY HAVE ANNOUNCED A CHANGE IN THEIR MEDICAL SERVICES PROVIDED AT LOCAL HOSPITALS.

A LETTER FROM C-V-A AND ST. LUKE’S UNITYPOINT STATES THAT EFFECTIVE TODAY (FRI OCT 15), CARDIOVASCULAR ASSOCIATES WILL ONLY DELIVER CARDIOLOGY SERVICES AT ST. LUKES.

C-V-A WILL NO LONGER OFFER SERVICES AT MERCYONE IN SIOUX CITY.

THE LETTER STATES THAT C-V-A PATIENTS HOSPITALIZED AT MERCY WILL NO LONGER BE ABLE TO HAVE THEIR CARDIOLOGIST SEE THEM THERE.

C-V-A SAYS BY FOCUSING EFFORTS ON ONE FACILITY, THEY MAY TAKE FULL ADVANTAGE OF THEIR PHYSICIANS, CARE TEAMS AND TECHNOLOGY TO COORDINATE THE HIGHEST QUALITY OF CARE.FOR PATIENTS.

MERCYONE WESTERN IOWA REGION PRESIDENT BETH HUGHES ISSUED A STATEMENT ASSURING THE SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY THAT MERCYONE’S COMMITMENT TO HEART CARE REMAINS STRONG.

MERCY IS WELCOMING A NEW MEDICAL DIRECTOR OF CARDIOLOGY IN DR. MIR RAUF SUBLA WHO HAS 10 YEARS OF CARDIAC CARE EXPERIENCE AT THE CLEVELAND CLINIC, MAYO CLINIC, AND DUKE UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL.

HUGHES STATEMENT GOES ON TO SAY THAT “MERCYONE SIOUXLAND HEART AND VASCULAR CENTER REMAINS THE ONLY FULL-SERVICE HEART CENTER IN OUR COMMUNITY, OFFERING PATIENTS A COMPLETE RANGE OF SERVICES FROM GENERAL CARDIOLOGY TO CUTTING-EDGE MINIMALLY INVASIVE PROCEDURES AND OPEN-HEART SURGERY”.