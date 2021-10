185TH AIR GUARD TO FLY OVER HAWKEYES FOOTBALL GAME SATURDAY

A U.S. AIR FORCE KC-135 AND CREW FROM SIOUX CITY’S IOWA AIR NATIONAL GUARD’S 185TH AIR REFUELING WING WILL PERFORM A FLYOVER OF THE IOWA HAWKEYES FOOTBALL GAME SATURDAY AT KINNICK STADIUM IN IOWA CITY.

THE FLYOVER IS PART OF THE HAWKEYE’S PREGAME ACTIVITIES AGAINST PURDUE.

CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA GOT A LOOK AT THE KC-135’S AT THE SIOUX CITY AIRBASE FRIDAY MORNING:

FLYOVER OC……….HOPEFULLY. :19

THE KC-135 REFUELING AIRCRAFT IS SCHEDULED TO FLY OVER KINNICK JUST PRIOR TO KICKOFF AT AROUND 2:30 PM.