TREASURE OF SIOUX CITY AWARDS TO BE PRESENTED

THE 16TH ANNUAL HISTORIC PRESERVATION WEEK IS WRAPPING UP WITH ITS ANNUAL AWARDS PRESENTATION FRIDAY.

THE SIOUX CITY HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION WILL PRESENT THE TREASURE OF SIOUX CITY AWARDS FOR THE PAST TWO YEARS, AS THE PANDEMIC RESULTED IN THE POSTPONEMENT OF THE 2020 CEREMONY.

THE 2020 TREASURE AWARD WILL BE PRESENTED TO RESTORATION ST. LOUIS FOR THE HISTORIC RENOVATION OF THE WARRIOR HOTEL.

THE 2021 AWARD WILL BE PRESENTED TO DALE MCKINNEY FOR HIS OUTSTANDING ARCHITECTURAL CONTRIBUTIONS AND SHIRLEY MCCLOUD FOR HER WORK WITH THE CASTLE ON THE HILL ASSOCIATION AT THE FORMER CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL BUILDING.

THE PRESENTATIONS WILL TAKE PLACE AT THE WARRIOR AT 3 P.M.