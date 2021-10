RICKETTS SAYS NEBRASKA IS MAKING PROGRESS HANDLING COVID

THE RATE OF COVID-19 INFECTION HAS SLOWED SOMEWHAT IN NEBRASKA ACCORDING TO STATE OFFICIALS.

THE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES REPORTED JUST OVER FIFTY ONE HUNDRED ACTIVE INFECTIONS, WHICH IS UP ABOUT FOUR HUNDRED EIGHTY FROM THE PREVIOUS WEEK.

GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS SAYS THE STATE CONTINUES TO MAKE PROGRESS ON VACCINATIONS:

NEBVAX1 OC…….65 YEARS AND OLDER :20

RICKETTS SAYS THERE ARE OTHER SIGNS OF RECOVERY IN THE STATE:

NEBVAX2 OC…….FOR OUR STATE :24

A STATE REFERRAL CENTER WAS OPENED TO HELP HOSPITALS COORDINATE FINDING OPEN BEDS FOR ALL PATIENTS.

Jerry Oster WNAX