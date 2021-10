JOHN DEERE STRIKE NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MAJOR IMPACT ON LOCAL DEALERS

UNION WORKERS AT THE JOHN DEERE PLANTS IN IOWA ARE ON STRIKE AFTER LEADERS FAILED TO REACH AGREEMENT WITH THE COMPANY.

WITH THE WORKERS NOW ON STRIKE, WHAT WILL BE THE IMPACT OF LOCAL JOHN DEERE DEALERSHIPS AND FARMERS NEEDING PARTS?

CURT CHRISTOFFEL, STORE MANAGER OF THE LE MARS AGRI-VISION FARM EQUIPMENT DEALERSHIP SAYS JOHN DEERE OFFICIALS PREPARED FOR THE STRIKE POSSIBILITY BY MANUFACTURING ADDITIONAL PARTS, AND DEALERS STOCKED UP ON THEIR INVENTORY:

DEERE1 OC……….REMAINDER OF HARVEST. :16

CHRISTOFFEL SAYS THE COMPANY HAD A CONTINGENCY PLAN READY IN THE EVENT OF A STRIKE:

DEERE2 OC……..THE ORDINARY. :17

THE JOHN DEERE DEALER SAYS FARMERS SHOULD NOT ENCOUNTER ANY PROBLEMS WITH HARVEST EQUIPMENT AS MOST OF THOSE PIECES ARE ALREADY AT THE VARIOUS DEALERSHIPS. HE DOESN’T ANTICIPATE THIS STRIKE TO LAST AS LONG AS THE PREVIOUS 160 DAY STRIKE.

AGRIVISION HAS 16 LOCATIONS THROUGHOUT SOUTHERN AND WESTERN IOWA INCLUDING LAWTON, SIOUX CENTER, ONAWA, PAULLINA, AND LE MARS.