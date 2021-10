HELP AVAILABLE FOR PAST DUE WATER BILLS

THERE’S A NEW PROGRAM TO HELP RESIDENTS WHO ARE BEHIND IN THEIR WATER BILL PAYMENTS.

JEAN LOGAN, DIRECTOR OF THE COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY OF SIOUXLAND SAYS APPLICATIONS ARE BEING TAKEN FOR THE LOW INCOME HOUSEHOLD WATER ASSISTANCE PROGRAM OR LIHWAP.

THE PROGRAM IS FUNDED BY THE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES THROUGH THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RIGHTS.

LOGAN SAYS THE GUIDELINES ARE SIMILAR TO THE LIHEAP PROGRAM THAT HELPS WITH OVERDUE HOME HEATING BILLS:

AND WHILE THE HOME HEATING HELP PROGRAM DOESN’T START UNTIL NOVEMBER 1ST, LOGAN SAYS THEY WILL HELP APPLICANTS NOW THAT QUALIFY FOR BOTH PROGRAMS.

INDIVIDUALS WILL NEED TO CALL TO SET UP AN OVER-THE-PHONE APPOINTMENT BY CALLING 712-274-1610.