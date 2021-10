FRANKEN ANNOUNCES BID FOR U.S. SENATE

RETIRED THREE-STAR ADMIRAL MICHAEL FRANKEN IS MAKING A SECOND RUN FOR THE DEMOCRATIC NOMINATION FOR THE U.S. SENATE.

FRANKEN FINISHED SECOND TO THERESA GREENFIELD IN 2020 IN A BID TO RUN AGAINST REPUBLICAN JONI ERNST.

NOW HE HOPES TO RUN FOR THE SEAT CURRENTLY HELD BY REPUBLICAN CHUCK GRASSLEY AND SAYS HIS CAREER OF MILITARY AND PUBLIC SERVICE SETS HIM AHEAD OF THE REST OF THE FIELD:

FRANKEN REALIZES THERE’S A DIVIDE NOT JUST BETWEEN REPUBLICANS AND DEMOCRATS, BUT ALSO AMONG MEMBERS OF HIS OWN PARTY:

HE ADDRESSED THE CURRENT SHIPPING CRISIS IN AMERICA WITH SHIPS BACKED UP UNABLE TO UNLOAD CARGO:

HE SAYS THAT COULD INCLUDE COUNCIL BLUFFS, DAVENPORT AND POSSIBLY SIOUX CITY.



FRANKEN IS ALSO A SUPPORTER OF THE STATE’S BIOFUEL INDUSTRY:

FRANKEN IS A SIOUX COUNTY NATIVE WHO HAS A RESIDENCE IN WOODBURY COUNTY.

HE HELD A VARIETY OF POSITIONS IN THE U.S. NAVY AND WAS THE ONLY ONE IN THE DECISION PROCESS TO VOTE AGAINST INVADING IRAQ.