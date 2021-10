IOWA ANNOUNCES NEW OPIOID TREATMENT TRAINING

IOWA ATTORNEY GENERAL TOM MILLER HAS ANNOUNCED A NEW PROGRAM WITH UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HEALTH TO OFFER STATEWIDE OPIOID ADDICTION TREATMENT TRAINING.

THE PROGRAM WILL BE FUNDED THROUGH NEARLY FOUR MILLION DOLLARS FROM AN OPIOID SETTLEMENT — AND WILL TRAIN DOCTORS AND MANY OTHER HEALTH CARE PROVIDERS.

U OF I PROFESSOR DOCTOR GERARD CLANCY, SAYS THE PANDEMIC HAS EXACERBATED THE ISSUE:

CLANCY SAYS HE SEES THE ISSUES EVERY DAY IN THE EMERGENCY ROOM.

THE PROGRAM TRAINS DOCTORS AND OTHERS IN HOW TO USE DRUGS SUCH AS METHADONE TO HELP PATIENTS OVERCOME THE ADDICTION.

IF YOU ARE SEEKING HELP WITH MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES AND DRUG OR ALCOHOL ABUSE, YOU CAN FIND A LIST OF DRUG TREATMENT PROVIDERS, COUNSELORS AND OTHER TREATMENT OPTIONS VIA A FREE PROGRAM ONLINE AT YOUR LIFE IOWA DOT ORG.