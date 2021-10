HOLOCAUST RAILCAR MUSEUM PROJECT ANNOUNCED

SIOUX CITY’S RAILROAD MUSEUM IS REFURBISHING A VINTAGE BOXCAR RECENTLY PURCHASED IN SOUTHWEST IOWA INTO A RAILCAR SIMILAR TO THE CATTLE CARS THAT THE NAZIS USED TO TRANSPORT EUROPEAN JEWS TO CONCENTRATION CAMPS DURING WORLD WAR TWO.

KELLI ERICKSON IS A BOARD MEMBER OF “TOLERANCE WEEK”, WHICH FOR 17 YEARS HAS ANNUALLY BROUGHT HOLOCAUST SURVIVORS TO SIOUX CITY TO VISIT LOCAL SCHOOLS AND EDUCATE CHILDREN ABOUT THEIR HISTORY.

THE RAILCAR WILL BE PART OF A PERMANENT MUSEUM EXHIBIT KNOWN AS “HOLCAUST RAILS, DESPERATE PASSAGE”:

THE FINISHED CATTLE CAR WILL BE THE CENTERPIECE OF THE ONLY MAJOR HOLOCAUST EXHIBIT IN THE MIDWEST:

HUMANITIES IOWA AND THE NATIONAL ENDOWMENT FOR THE HUMANITIES ARE PARTNERING IN THE PROJECT.

A FUNDRAISING CAMPAIGN FOR THE OVERALL PROJECT IS BEING STARTED, AND THEY HOPE TO HAVE THE EXHIBIT READY BY THE FALL OF 2022.