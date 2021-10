CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATES FORUM SET FOR THURSDAY EVENING

THE FOUR CANDIDATES RUNNING FOR THREE OPEN SEATS ON THE CITY COUNCIL OF SIOUX CITY WILL TAKE PART IN A CANDIDATES FORUM THURSDAY EVENING.

THE LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS IS SPONSORING THE COUNCIL CANDIDATE FORUM TO INFORM THE PUBLIC ABOUT CANDIDATE POSITIONS PRIOR TO THE NOVEMBER 2ND ELECTION.

THE 4 CANDIDATES ARE INCUMBENTS DAN MOORE AND ALEX WATTERS, PLUS MATTHEW O’KANE AND IKE RAYFORD.

THEY WILL ANSWER QUESTIONS FROM KSCJ NEWS DIRECTOR WOODY GOTTBURG, SHEILA BRUMMER OF SIOUXLAND PUBLIC RADIO AND MIYUKI NELSON OF THE LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS.

THE GENERAL PUBLIC WILL ALSO SUBMIT QUESTIONS IN THE SECOND HOUR OF THE FORUM.

THE EVENT TAKES PLACE IN THE CITY COUNCIL CHAMBERS ON THE 5TH FLOOR OF CITY HALL AT 7:00 PM.

THE EVENT MAY BE VIEWED IN PERSON, ON SPARKLIGHT CHANNEL 10 OR 56, THE SIOUX CITY YOU TUBE CHANNEL OR THE LEAGUE’S FACEBOOK PAGE.