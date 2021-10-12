United Sports Academy Will Host “Train With Pros” Baseball Training Series

NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD – United Turf and Batting Cages will be hosting the first ever Train with the Pros Baseball Training Series! This event will be held in the Scheels Batting Cages in the Liberty National Bank Performance Center for the months of November, December and January. The three-part training series will be led by MLB coaches as well as current Minor League and Sioux City Alumni.

These standout baseball athletes include Sioux City North alumns Dan Tillo (Northwest Arkansas Naturals AA) and Damek Tomscha (Saint Paul Saints AAA), Sioux City East alumni Dom Thompson-Williams (Arkansas Travelers AA), Bishop Heelan alumni Tyler Cropley (Northwest Arkansas Naturals AA), as well as Saint Paul Saints pitching coach Mike McCarthy and infield coach Tyler Smarslok.

“We are beyond excited about these guys coming back to Siouxland for a camp. We at United want to continue to provide high-level instruction for our athletes. This is the first of many opportunities we are excited to offer,” states United Turf Sports Director, Ben Oberle.

The first camp will be a Pitching Clinic on November 20th and will feature current St. Paul Saints Pitching Coach Mike McCarthy. The second training will be December 18 and will feature current Sioux City Alumni and Current MLB Athletes leading an all skills clinic. The final training session will be and Infield Clinic on January 22 featuring current Minnesota Twins Infield Coach, Tyler Smarslok, and current Professional Athlete for the Saint Paul Saints, Damek Tomscha.

“I can’t tell you enough how excited I am for Siouxland to have these camps come to the United Sports Academy. It is such a cool chance for the kids to learn from current professional coaches and players. It’s an opportunity I wish I could’ve had growing up in Sioux City and hope the kids in the area take advantage of having these camps so close to home,” states Tomscha.

Along with the three training opportunities, the “Train with Pros” series will offer a bonus Q&A session with dinner the evening of December 17. More details will be released as the date approaches.

To register for the training series, please visit the United Sports Academy website at www.usportsacad.com. The United Sports Academy is the area’s premier multi-sport indoor facility located in Siouxland. The Liberty National Bank Performance Center is located at 300 Centennial Drive; North Sioux City, SD.United Sports Academy Will Host “Train With Pros” Baseball Training Series