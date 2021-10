A TWO VEHICLE COLLISION IN SAC COUNTY TUESDAY MORNING HAS CLAIMED THE LIFE OF AN AUBURN, IOWA TEENAGER.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS THE UNIDENTIFIED 16-YEAR-OLD GIRL WAS DRIVING EAST ON HIGHWAY 175 AROUND 8:30 A.M. WHEN HER VEHICLE CROSSED THE CENTER LINE INTO THE PATH OF AN ONCOMING SEMI.

THE SEMI DRIVER ATTEMPTED TO AVOID THE COLLISION BY BRAKING AND DRIVING ON THE NORTH SHOULDER BUT THE VEHICLES COLLIDED HEAD ON.

THE TEENAGER DIED FROM INJURIES SUFFERED IN THE COLLISION.