NATURAL GAS HOME HEATING BILL COSTS EXPECTED TO SKYROCKET THIS WINTER

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY IS ALERTING ITS CUSTOMERS THAT HIGHER NATURAL GAS PRICES WILL IMPACT MOST MONTHLY HEATING BILLS DURING THE UPCOMING WINTER SEASON.

SPOKESMAN GEOFF GREENWOOD SAYS NATURAL GAS MARKET PRICES HAVE MORE THAN DOUBLED FROM THIS TIME LAST YEAR:

GREENWOOD SAYS THE HIGHER MARKET PRICES WILL AFFECT YOUR GAS SUPPLY CHARGE, WHICH IS THE COST OF THE NATURAL GAS THE CUSTOMER USES:

GREENWOOD SAYS CUSTOMERS SHOULD MAKE SURE THEIR HOMES ARE READY FOR WINTER TO KEEP THE COLD OUT AND REDUCE HOME HEATING COSTS:

YOU MAY ALSO ENROLL IN A BUDGET BILLING PROGRAM TO AVERAGE OUT YOUR BILL OVER A 12 MONTH PERIOD.

GREENWOOD SAYS MARKET PRICE FLUCTUATIONS DO NOT AFFECT RATES, WHICH INCLUDE FIXED ADMINISTRATIVE COSTS, AS WELL AS COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH INFRASTRUCTURE AND SAFETY.