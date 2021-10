GAS PRICES AT THE PUMP CONTINUE TO RISE

CRUDE OIL PRICES HAVE BEEN RISING, WHICH MEANS GASOLINE PRICES WILL CERTAINLY FOLLOW.

MEREDITH MITTS OF TRIPLE-A IOWA SAYS THE WEATHER IS GETTING COLDER AND REFINERIES ARE STARTING TO SWITCH TO THE WINTER BLENDS OF FUEL.

GASOLINE1 OC………..”27 CENTS” :18

MITTS SAYS MANY DIVERSE FACTORS ARE INVOLVED IN SETTING CRUDE OIL PRICES, MAKING IT DIFFICULT TO PREDICT WHAT MAY BE COMING.

GASOLINE2 OC…..”AND REFINED” :14

TRIPLE-A SAYS THE CHEAPEST GAS IN IOWA IS BEING SOLD IN COUNCIL BLUFFS AT TWO-99 A GALLON, WHILE IT’S MOST EXPENSIVE IN DUBUQUE AT THREE-14.

RADIO IOWA