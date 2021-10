CONE PARK MOUNTAIN BIKE MEETING SET FOR WEDNESDAY

SIOUX CITY’S PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT WILL HOLD A PUBLIC INPUT MEETING WEDNESDAY EVENING TO DISCUSS THE DEVELOPMENT OF MOUNTAIN BIKE TRAILS AT CONE PARK.

THE PROPOSED PROJECT WOULD DEVELOP A TRAIL SYSTEM FOR MOUNTAIN BIKE AND PEDESTRIAN USERS AND WOULD INCORPORATE VARIOUS ABILITY LEVELS RANGING FROM EASIEST TO MOST DIFFICULT FOR BIKE USERS.

THE TRAIL SYSTEM WOULD PROVIDE AN EXPERIENCE FOR MOUNTAIN BIKERS WITH WIDE-RANGING ABILITY LEVELS.

AMENITIES FOR CONSIDERATION INCLUDE A TOT TRACK, PUMP TRACK, JUMP LINES, AND SKILLS DEVELOPMENT TRAILS.

THE MEETING BEGINS AT 6 P.M. WEDNESDAY AT THE CONE PARK LODGE LOCATED AT 3800 LINE DRIVE.