IOWA REMAINS TOP PORK PRODUCER IN U.S.

OCTOBER IS RECOGNIZED AS “PORK MONTH” AND IOWA RANKS FIRST IN THE NATION WITH PORK PRODUCTION,

PAT MCGONEGLE IS THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR WITH THE IOWA PORK PRODUCERS ASSOCIATION AND SAYS THE ASSOCIATION CONDUCTED AN ECONOMIC STUDY ABOUT THE IMPACT OF THE PORK INDUSTRY ON THE STATE’S ECONOMY:

MCGONEGLE SAYS THERE’S A SIX BILLION DOLLAR IMPACT FROM PORK ON THE STATE’S ECONOMY.

HE SAYS HOGS ARE BIG CONSUMERS OF IOWA’S GRAIN, WHICH ALSO BENEFITS OTHER FARMERS:

THE EXPORT OF U-S PORK PRODUCTS HAS ALSO INCREASED WITH NEARLY ONE OF EVERY FOUR IOWA PIGS ARE SLATED FOR EXPORT: