INVESTIGATION CONTINUES INTO DOWNTOWN SHOOTING

SIOUX CITY POLICE CONTINUE TO INVESTIGATE A SHOOTING THAT LEFT FOUR PEOPLE INJURED SUNDAY.

THE INCIDENT HAPPENED AROUND 3:30 A.M. AT AN AFTER HOURS CLUB AT 427 PIERCE STREET.

POLICE HAVE DETERMINED THERE WAS A DISPUTE BETWEEN TWO GROUPS OF PEOPLE IN THE CLUB THAT RESULTED IN AN EXCHANGE OF GUNFIRE BETWEEN THEM

A MALE VICTIM WAS CRITICALLY WOUNDED WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND TO THE UPPER BODY.

THREE OTHER VICTIMS SHOWED UP LATER AT MERCY ONE AND UNITY POINT ST. LUKE’S HOSPITALS WITH GUNSHOT WOUNDS.

THOSE THREE HAVE BEEN TREATED AND RELEASED FROM THE HOSPITAL.

THE VICTIMS HAVE NOT BEEN IDENTIFIED, AND POLICE SAY THEY ARE RECEIVING LIMITED COOPERATION FROM THE VICTIMS.

POLICE DO NOT HAVE A SUSPECT IDENTIFIED BUT ARE CONTINUING TO FOLLOW UP ON LEADS.