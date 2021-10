FIRE RESCUE ANNOUNCES AWARDS & PROMOTIONS

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE HAS PRESENTED SEVERAL AWARDS AND ANNOUNCED PROMOTIONS OF PERSONNEL.

THE DEPARTMENT PRESENTED THE DISTINGUISHED SERVICE AWARD TO LONGTIME PARAMEDIC LIZ FORD.

FIRE CHIEF TOM EVERETT ALSO PRESENTED A CITIZEN’S LIFESAVER AWARD TO SGT. DOUG BOETTGER OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT, AND GAVE OUT NUMEROUS OTHER ACHIEVEMENT AND SERVICE HONORS.

KEVIN KELEHER HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO ASSISTANT FIRE CHIEF, REPLACING THE RECENTLY RETIRED DAN COUGILL.

TOM JOCHUM AND D.J. WYNN HAVE BEEN PROMOTED TO CAPTAIN.

THE AWARDS WERE PRESENTED IN A PRIVATE CEREMONY AT THE BETTY STRONG ENCOUNTER CENTER.

