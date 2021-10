FIRE DAMAGED A HOME IN THE 900 BLOCK OF 10TH STREET MONDAY AFTERNOON.

SMOKE WAS COMING FROM THE RESIDENCE WHEN FIREFIGHTERS ARRIVED AROUND 3 P.M.

THE FIRE APPARENTLY STARTED ON THE 2ND FLOOR, BUT A SPECIFIC CAUSE HAD NOT BEEN DETERMINED.

NO RESIDENTS WERE HOME AT THE TIME OF THE FIRE.

PHOTO COURTESY CBS-14