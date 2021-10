DURHAM SAYS IOWANS HAVE A STORY TO TELL

THE DIRECTOR OF THE IOWA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY IS URGING IOWANS TO “TELL OUR STORY.”

DEBI DURHAM TOLD MEMBERS OF THE LE MARS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE HOW OUR STATE HAS GREAT POTENTIAL AND MANY OPPORTUNITIES, BUT WE NEED TO SHARE THAT INFORMATION WITH THE REST OF THE WORLD.

DURHAM SAYS GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS APPROVED A NEW AD BLITZ DEMONSTRATING ALL IOWA HAS TO OFFER.

DURHAM SAYS IOWA IS OFTEN OVERLOOKED SINCE MANY CORPORATE OFFICIALS REGARD IT AS SIMPLY AS A “FLY-OVER” STATE BETWEEN BOTH COASTS.

SHE SAYS IT’S GOOD IOWA DOESN’T HAVE A NEGATIVE IMAGE, BUT SHE SAYS THE PROBLEM IS, WE DON’T HAVE ANY TYPE OF IMAGE AT ALL.

SHE SAYS WE NEED TO EXPAND BEYOND THE NATION’S OLD-FASHIONED PERCEPTIONS OF JUST BEING A FARM STATE.