AFTER HOUR CLUB CRIMES CREATE ISSUES FOR POLICE

THE SHOOTING EARLY SUNDAY AT A DOWNTOWN AFTER HOURS CLUB IS THE SECOND CLUB WHERE GUNFIRE HAS OCCURRED THIS YEAR IN SIOUX CITY.

BARS AND OTHER ESTABLISHMENTS STOP SELLING LIQUOR AT 2.A.M. BY IOWA LAW, BUT CITY POLICE SGT. JEREMY MCCLURE SAYS AFTER HOURS CLUBS THAT ARE OPEN PAST 2 A.M. ARE NOT SELLING ALCOHOL TO THEIR CUSTOMERS:

CLUBS1 OC……..ALLOWED IN. :21

MCCLURE SAYS WHILE THE CLUBS AREN’T SELLING ALCOHOL, SOME OF THEIR CUSTOMERS MAY BE BRINGING IT IN WHEN THEY ARRIVE:

CLUBS2 OC…….NO DIFFERENT. :18

WHEN AN INCIDENT HAPPENS AT SOME OF THESE CLUBS, POLICE ARE FINDING WHEN THEY ARRIVE THAT THERE IS OFTEN LITTLE COOPERATION FROM THOSE AT THE CLUB:

CLUBS3 OC………ON OUR PART. :18

MCCLURE SAYS THAT LACK OF COOPERATION IS NOT HELPING GET DANGEROUS PEOPLE OFF THE STREETS:

CLUBS5 OC……FELLOW HUMAN. :16

MCCLURE SAYS THAT LACK OF COOPERATION OVER TIME COULD LEAD TO ONGOING SPECIFIED CRIME PROPERTY CRIMINAL CONDUCT CHARGES INVOLVING THOSE BUSINESSES BEING FILED.

THERE STILL MUST BE PROBABLE CAUSE TO ENTER THE PROPERTY AND A VICTIM MUST WANT TO HAVE THOSE CAUSING HARM TO A PERSON OR BUSINESS BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE.