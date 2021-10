A FEDERAL DISTRICT COURT JUDGE HAS GRANTED A PRELIMINARY INJUNCTION THAT LETS IOWA SCHOOL DISTRICT MASK MANDATES REMAIN IN PLACE.

GOVERNOR REYNOLDS IS APPEALING THE RULING TO A THREE-JUDGE PANEL ON A FEDERAL APPEALS COURT BASED IN ST. LOUIS. RADIO IOWA’S O KAY HENDERSON REPORTS.

