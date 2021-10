FOUR SHOT EARLY SUNDAY IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY

FOUR PEOPLE WERE SHOT IN A SHOOTING EARLY SUNDAY AT AN AFTER HOURS CLUB IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY.

POLICE WERE DISPATCHED TO 427 PIERCE STREET JUST BEFORE 3:30 A.M.

THEY FOUND A MALE VICTIM WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND TO THE UPPER BODY.

FIFTEEN MINUTES LATER, POLICE RECEIVED CALLS FROM MERCY ONE AND UNITY POINT ST. LUKE’S HOSPITALS SAYING THREE OTHER VICTIMS HAD SHOWN UP AT THE HOSPITALS WITH GUNSHOT WOUNDS.

NONE WERE DESCRIBED AS LIFE THREATENING INJURIES.

THE VICTIMS HAVE NOT BEEN IDENTIFIED, AND POLICE SAY THEY ARE RECEIVING LIMITED COOPERATION FROM THE VICTIMS.

POLICE SAY THEY HAVE LEARNED THAT THE SUSPECT WAS TARGETING SOMEONE AT THE CLUB WHEN THEY FIRED THE SHOTS AND WAS NOT TARGETING PEOPLE INDISCRIMINATELY.

POLICE DO NOT HAVE A SUSPECT IDENTIFIED BUT ARE CONTINUING TO FOLLOW UP ON LEADS.