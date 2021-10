YANKTON RESIDENTS SHARE $2 MILLION POWERBALL JACKPOT

TWO YANKTON, SOUTH DAKOTA RESIDENTS WHO HAVE BEEN BUYING POWERBALL TICKETS TOGETHER SINCE THE 1980’S ARE THE SOUTH DAKOTA LOTTERY NEWEST MILLION-DOLLAR PRIZE WINNERS.

EMIL GOODTEACHER AND DONNA KNODEL CLAIMED A $2 MILLION PRIZE FROM THE AUGUST 28TH POWERBALL DRAWING.

THE FRIENDS WON THE GAME’S SECOND PRIZE, WHICH DOUBLED DUE TO THE POWERPLAY FEATURE.

GOODTEACHER AND KNODEL HAVE PURCHASED TICKETS SINCE THE LATE 80S, AND THEIR BIGGEST PRIOR WIN WAS $400.

IT’S THE FIRST POWERBALL MILLION-DOLLAR PRIZE SOLD IN SOUTH DAKOTA SINCE JUNE 5TH OF 2013.

GOODTEACHER AND KNODEL EACH NOTED THAT THEY WILL BUY A NEW VEHICLE AND SHARE THE WEALTH WITH THEIR FAMILIES.