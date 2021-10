SPORTS BETTING ON THE RISE IN IOWA

THERE WERE MORE THAN 210-MILLION DOLLARS BET ON SPORTS IN IOWA IN SEPTEMBER. BRIAN OHORILKO IS THE STATE’S.RACING AND GAMING ADMINISTRATOR:

BETS4 OC……..WAS LEGALIZED” :07

THE 2021 SEPTEMBER BETTING INCREASED BY MORE THAN 138-MILLION DOLLARS COMPARED TO SEPTEMBER OF 2020.

SIOUX CITY’S HARD ROCK CASINO SPORTS HANDLE WAS $2,088,689 LAST MONTH COMPARED TO $1,978,816 IN SEPTEMBER OF LAST YEAR.

OHORILKO SAYS THE JANUARY LAW CHANGE ALLOWING PLAYERS TO SIGN UP FOR ONLINE SPORTS BETTING WITHOUT GOING TO A CASINO, AND THE RETURN TO A NORMAL SCHEDULE OF GAMES FOLLOWING THE PANDEMIC WERE A COUPLE OF FACTORS.

BETS5 OC……..AS MANY OPPORTUNITIES” :16

OHORILKO SAYS THE MASSIVE JUMP IN SPORTS BETTING FROM AUGUST TO SEPTEMBER SHOWS THE IMPACT OF COLLEGE AND N-F-L FOOTBALL.

BETS6 OC………A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE” :11

HE SAYS THE SPORTS BETTING PACE COULD KEEP UP THIS MONTH AS THE BASEBALL PLAYOFFS ADD TO THE FULL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE.

THE STATE WILL RECEIVE AROUND FIVE-POINT-SEVEN MILLION DOLLARS IN NET RECEIPTS FROM SPORTS GAMBLING FOR SEPTEMBER.