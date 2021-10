SIOUX CENTER DEDICATES NEW FIRE STATION

A DEDICATION CEREMONY WAS HELD IN SIOUX CENTER FRIDAY FOR THE CITY’S NEW FIRE STATION.

FIRE CHIEF DAVE VAN HOLLAND SAYS THE NEW FIRE STATION NUMBER TWO IS LOCATED ALONG HIGHWAY 75 ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF TOWN:

THE CHIEF SAYS THE COMMUNITY’S STATION NUMBER ONE WILL REMAIN THE PRIMARY ONE BUT MORE OF THE TRAINING WILL OCCUR AT THE NEW STATION.

VAN HOLLAND SAYS FIRE STATION NUMBER TWO IS A NEAR REPLICA OF STATION ONE, WITH 7200 SQUARE FEET, A LARGE WASH BAY.

THERE’S A SEPARATE TURN-OUT EQUIPMENT ROOM AND THE NEW FIRE STATION WILL HOUSE BOTH A CITY ENGINE COMPANY, AS WELL AS A RURAL ENGINE COMPANY, AND A RESCUE VEHICLE.

VAN HOLLAND SAYS THE GLASS-FRONT BUILDING WAS CONSTRUCTED AT A COST OF $1.3 MILLION DOLLARS.

SIOUX CENTER HAS 40 VOLUNTEER MEMBERS AS PART OF THEIR FIRE RESCUE DEPARTMENT.

PHOTO BY DENNIS MORRICE